‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Apologizes for Controversial Thanksgiving Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a public apology for posting a joke about overeating on Thanksgiving on her Instagram.

The actress shared a series of photos of herself in lingerie on Sunday. Along with the photos, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote the now-infamous caption: “I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep.”

The joke did not sit well with her followers, who filled the comments section of the post with backlash.

“Wow. Really shocked that a woman in a position of influence and a mother would post this,” one of her follower wrote. “Is that where you place your value? On the size of your thighs? Or your protruding hip bones? Nothing positive comes from this post. Only narcissism and [the] theory that women need to be skinny to be acceptable. You should remove this post. Immediate unfollow from me.”

“Seriously get over urself ur a c grade actress and u look like u need a burger,” another follower commented. “No wonder young women have body images with s— like this.”

After seeing the negative response to the post, Gellar added a public apology to the comments section, explaining she was only joking with her playful post, Entertainment Tonight writes.

“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post,” she wrote on Tuesday. “That could not be further from my intentions. I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that.”

“I’m terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor,” she added. “Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ anyone on any basis. I am a champion of all people.”

Several celebrities noticed Gellar’s photo and commented positive feedback to the star, noting the controversy had gone slightly out of hand.

“KAWEEN,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote. “[Sarah M Gellar] is it weird if I pin these pics of you in my house too?”

“Are you KIDDING me!?!” wrote Will & Grace star Debra Messing commented.

Some of her fans also commented on other followers’ overreaction, complimenting the actress in the process.

“Good lord, I saw this post when [Jennifer Garner] liked it a few days ago and it made me laugh,” a fan wrote. “I’m a fat 34-year-old mom of 7 and not for a second did I think this rude or shaming or anti anything. I believe she’s just implying we all tend to gain weight through the holidays and to stay focused. Love you Girl!”