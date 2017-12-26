Bruce Willis Shares Rare Photo of His Two Youngest Daughters

Bruce Willis’ family took over social media during the holiday, starting with a post featuring Willis and his two youngest daughters.

Willis is usually pretty shy about letting 3-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Mabel into the limelight. He gave in yesterday though, as he and his wife, Emma appeared on Instagram with their two kids in front of a beautifully lit Christmas tree.

Willis has been married to Heming for eight years now. The 39-year-old actress has branched into business as the founder and CEO of a line of vegan skincare products.

Willis has three other daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. The couple split in 2000 after thirteen years, and their three children — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — have burgeoning careers in the arts as well. Rumer, the eldest, had a successful run on Dancing With The Stars not too long ago.

The three elder Willis daughters stirred up even more buzz than their father over the holiday, when they snapped bikini photos out in the snow on Christmas Eve.

The three sisters, ranging in age from 23 to 29, took a frigid dip in a spring, and they didn’t miss the photo op.

Cold water plunges are known to have a number of health benefits, and the sisters seem to have gotten some bonding out of the experience as well. Tallulah, the youngest, found some vindication in the posts as well. She put a photo of her self in swimwear up on Instagram with the caption “Dedicated to everyone who called me ugly at 13.”