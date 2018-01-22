Tour Bruce Willis’ New York City Home Listed for $18 Million

Bruce Willis and his wife, model Emma Heming, have listed their home in the Manhattan's Upper West Side for sale, and the couple is asking $17.75 million for the spacious city duplex.

Even outside of the tight confines of the city, the 6,000 square foot home would be considered huge. In the context of New York City apartments, it's gargantuan. Willis's family has six bedrooms at their disposal, as well as a library, a formal dining room, a laundry room and a home office.

The property is for sale through Douglas Elliman. PEOPLE has published some photos of the duplex, which Willis and Heming just acquired two years ago. The family wanted a place to stay when they came down to the city for business or pleasure, though they typically spend most of their time in their home upstate in Bedford, New York.

See the photos here.

The walls are lined with large picture windows, most of which face out onto Central Park. The view is nice, though not as luxuriant as what's inside. The pre-war aesthetic creates a sense of timeless charm, while there's no lack of practical modern amenities.

The kitchen is equipped with two sub-zero refrigerators, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and a Viking stove. There's more than enough room for Willis, Heming, and their two young daughters — 5-year-old Mabel and 3-year-old Evelyn — to host family gatherings right in Manhattan.

The six bedrooms are presumably for just that purpose, as Willis has three adult daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tellulah, 23, would be more than comfortable in their father's roomy getaway, though it's clear that the rest of the family has their bedrooms settled.

Willis and Heming have all the room they could ask for in the master bedroom, with a dressing room close at hand. There's also an ensuite bathroom, complete with soaking tub and steam shower. Of course, the bathroom has a picture window as well, so that residents can keep an eye on Central Park while brushing their teeth.

Meanwhile, Mabel and Evelyn have a fully stocked craft table in their bedroom, as well as a flat screen TV and healthy collection of children's books.

Hopefully Willis and Heming wait it out until a respectable offer comes along, as the property is a steal at $18 million.