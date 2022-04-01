Razzies Rescind Bruce Willis’ Award After His Retirement, Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ retirement due to his diagnosis of aphasia has sparked a slew of tributes and decisions to honor the actor amid the difficult time for him and his family. After their most recent ceremony, one of the more prominent rights being wronged comes from the annual Razzie Awards or Golden Raspberry Awards.

Often criticized for being mean-spirited and cheap with their shots, the organization “honored” Willis with his own special award during their most recent ceremony. The Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” was centered around the Die Hard star’s recent string of poorly received VOD films, referencing eight of his movies released in 2021.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” The Razzies said in a statement after Willis’ diagnosis went public. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

The decision is a rarity for the Razzies and also seems to be a long time coming for those critical of the awards. “Dear Razzies, You’ve contributed nothing to the film discourse aside from mean-spirited insults since 1980. You don’t get to feign integrity today,” critic Scott Weinberg wrote on Twitter. “They’re finally rescinding razzies now? Rescind those noms for child actors like Jake Lloyd and Macaulay Culkin,” another user added.

Willis’ family, along with former wife Demi Moore, released a statement on Wednesday revealing the diagnosis and confirming the Die Hard actor’s retirement. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement read.

Aphasia is a medical condition that affects cognitive abilities and a person’s ability to communicate. According to the LA Times, Willis had raised suspicion on movie sets for years that his mental health and abilities were a trouble spot that required special treatment.

“These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work,” the report by the LA Times reads. “Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue…Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis.”

The entire harrowing account is worth a read, especially if you’re having trouble coming to grips with Willis’ situation. While he has always portrayed the vulnerable hero on screen, standing apart from fellow actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sly Stallone, nobody could have pictured his career closing in this way.