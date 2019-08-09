Brooke Mueller Checks Into ‘Trauma Facility’ as Old Crystal Meth Video Surfaces

After a year-old video of Brooke Mueller allegedly doing crystal meth has surfaced, the media personality has voluntarily checked into a trauma facility on the East Coast, her representative said. “Brooke has voluntarily checked herself into a trauma center on the East Coast and is under the care of professionals,” the rep told PEOPLE. The news comes after two reports from Page Six detailing her drug use.

The first report claimed that Mueller, 41, showed up to a Rite Aid in Southampton, New York, in mid-July with several suitcases filled with drugs. After she allegedly was kicked out of the Hamptons home she shared with another resident, she was attempting to score drugs with an unidentified man in Queens, New York, according to an audiotape obtained by the outlet.

“Now we are almost at Queens. Actually, what we want is, if it’s possible, cocaine and meth, crystal and coke, and if it’s even possible, it has to be the tar, black tar,” she said in the clip. “But that’s not for me. … I just go on and off. Everyone does. Almost everyone. There’s the few that stay sober, but not at my level.”

Mueller denied ever doing heroin or looking for black tar heroin to Page Six.

On Thursday, the outlet released new footage of Mueller seemingly doing crystal meth in a van in July 2018. According to the police report from the day of the incident, her son, Bobby, now 9, was alone in a hotel room at the time.

“Wingate [Hotel] front desk advising a very intoxicated female just left for the casino and left her child alone in the room,” the report read.

Mueller shares twins Bobby and Max with ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. The pair filed for divorce in 2011 after three tumultuous years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE that the two boys are “living with their grandparents” while Mueller is receiving professional help.

“The twins are doing fine and are living with their grandparents during this period,” the source said. “Brooke has been in a trauma center for the past few weeks and is doing very well.”

The former Extra correspondent has battled substance abuse and mental health issues over the years. In November 2017, a source told Us Weekly that she was in a good place and focused on her children.

“They are all doing well. All signs indicate that Brooke has escaped Hollywood,” the source said, adding that she lived in Utah. “Brooke has gotten her life in order and is finally the mother she always wanted to be.”

A source told PEOPLE last month that Mueller relapsed and that the Page Six report of Mueller being seen with “bags of drugs” in the Hamptons “is highly exaggerated.”

“Her family wants her to go to rehab but can’t force her,” the source told PEOPLE in July of her relapse. “If it were up to family, she would go back.”

“Both boys live with Brooke in Beverly Hills,” the source explained. “When Brooke is traveling, her mother and her mother’s husband take care of the twins together in the same house.”