Brody Stevens’ Official Cause of Death Released

Less than a month after his death, comedian and actor Brody Stevens‘ official cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Stevens, a popular comedian on the Los Angeles stand-up scene, died as a result of suicide by hanging after he “used a belt to hang himself from a door.” The document also noted the comedian’s “history of depression and bipolar disorder” as contributing factors in his death.

In 2011, Stevens, who had been open about his struggles with mental health, suffered a public breakdown which he documented on Twitter, after which he spent 17 days in the UCLA psychiatric ward. In the years that followed, he frequently incorporated his mental health struggles into his comedy sketches.

Just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 22, Stevens , 48, was found dead at his Valley Village home.

“Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community,” his reps said in a statement to PopCulture.com at the time. “He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

In the wake of his death, several comedians shared their condolences on social media.

“If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE,” Patton Oswalt tweeted. “This is how I want to think about Brody Stevens. Having fun and making the best of impossible situations. Which he did ALL THE TIME.”

“Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody,” The Comedy Store wrote.

Born in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Stevens career in stand-up began in Los Angeles before finding success in Seattle and New York City. Throughout his life, the comedian appeared on a number of shows, including Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Conan, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Kroll Show. He also regularly appeared on Chelsea Lately.

In 2013, Comedy Central released a special featuring Stevens. In 2011, he produced HBO’s Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!, a documentary series that was later expanded as a Comedy Central show.

Stevens also starred in The Hangover, Due Date, and The Hangover Part II.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.