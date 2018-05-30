Brody Jenner Says Sisters Kylie, Kendall Jenner Never RSVP’d to His Wedding

Brody Jenner is preparing to marry fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Indonesia on Nihi, Sumba Island, but it seems there are a few family members who won't be in attendance — namely, his younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," Brody told People of his siblings.

"We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back," he added. "Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there."

The 34-year-old previously told TMZ that it had been "a couple years" since he last spent time with Kylie. He also revealed that he didn't even know Kylie, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February, was pregnant.

"To be honest, I didn't even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy," he said. "Now that I've found out, for sure, I'd love to see her."

While his half-sisters may not have responded to his RSVP, dad Caitlyn Jenner did, with a source close to Caitlyn and Brody saying that "Caitlyn has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn't be changed in the end."

Aside from scheduling issues, "everything is good between them," the source shared. "She will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town."

According to TMZ, Brody is "deeply hurt" that Caitlyn is not attending his wedding, with sources saying the former Olympian "chose business over the wedding."

Sources say the relationship between Brody and Caitlyn has been strained for years, with Brody reportedly feeling abandoned by Caitlyn when she married Kris Jenner and Caitlyn reportedly having issues with some of Brody's "life choices."

Despite her absence at the nuptials, Caitlyn reportedly attended the bridal shower and does not object to the wedding.

Brody proposed to Carter in May 2016 after two years of dating, with Brody sharing a gushing post on Instagram to announce the news.

"I couldn't be more in love with this woman and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he wrote, calling Carter his "best friend."

The couple is currently on the island preparing for their wedding, along with Brody's brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson.

Earlier this week, Thompson used Instagram to share a photo of the group spending time with island residents.

"#JennerIsland celebration continues embracing Balinese culture with @brodyjenner & @kaitlynn #love&marriage," she wrote.

