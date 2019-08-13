Brody Jenner Leaves Comment on Ex Kaitlynn Carter’s ‘Rock the Boat’ Selfie After She’s Spotted Kissing and Cuddling With Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner kept things flirty with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter on Instagram this weekend, even as she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus. Carter and Jenner announced their split just this month, and over the weekend Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth revealed theirs as well. This has fans even more confused about what is going on between them all.

Jenner’s flirty comment appeared on a swimsuit selfie Carter posted on Friday. Carter is on vacation in Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy, where she was seen kissing Cyrus on an idyllic day on the water. Jenner either did not see those paparazzi photos or he ignored them as he weighed in on his ex-wife’s picture.

“Hot girl summer,” he wrote with a fire emoji. Jenner was referencing a popular meme based on a song by Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, which both Carter and Cyrus have shown a particular interest in.

rock the boat, don't rock the boat baby ⚓️

Jenner and Carter were already in the midst of a massive public breakup before they got roped into Cyrus and Hemsworth’s drama as well. They announced their own split on Aug. 2 following six years together and about a year of marriage. However, according to a report by TMZ, the two were never legally married, but only held the ceremony for family and friends. This was confirmed by their The Hills co-star Spencer Pratt in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“By the way, I knew their marriage wasn’t real. I already addressed it with Brody, and he said he didn’t want to marry her because he didn’t want her to have access to Linda’s money,” he said.

This was reportedly the ultimate reason for the split, as 35-year-old Jenner refused to get a legitimate marriage license with Carter. The outlet also reports that she wanted a baby, while Jenner did not. Meanwhile, the two are still co-stars on the reality TV reboot The Hills: New Beginnings.

Less than two weeks after their split was announced, Carter began posting photos from her idyllic getaway in Italy with Cyrus and friends. It was then that the 30-year-old was spotted getting up close and personal with Cyrus, 26. Hours later, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” read a statement by Cyrus’ rep, published by E! News. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Both breakups have fans devastated, but both couples are reportedly on good terms, having separated amicably. In Jenner’s case, at least, it appears to be true.