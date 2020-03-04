Britt McHenry, Fox Nation Host, Shares Photo From the Hospital Ahead of Brain Surgery

Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry is updating fans after revealing that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed on Wednesday morning, McHenry revealed that she was preparing to undergo brain surgery that same day, taking the moment to also thank her colleagues and followers.

I have brain surgery today. I’ll be out recovering but had to say THANK YOU to former bosses, colleagues & friends from ESPN. Class act people. To @fox5dc, Fox News colleagues & @FDRLST for support. To EVERYONE reading this. Your kindness & words provided strength. #Fight 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/v5D7TRRrm8 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) March 4, 2020

McHnery’s post was met with support from her followers and fans, who commented with well wishes for the 33-year-old television personality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Prayers up,” wrote one person. “You’ve many praying for you. Get back to full health soon.”

“All the best and prayers for a successful surgery and full recovery,” commented somebody else alongside a string of praying hands emojis.

“Sending so many prayers & love your way!” replied a third follower. “You’ve got this!”

“Praying for God’s healing hand & a speedy and full recovery,” Sen. Marco Rubio wrote.

It was just last week that McHenry revealed her diagnosis, writing on Twitter that she “was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent.”

“I have a brain tumor,” she continued. “I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

That Feb. 27 announcement had come just a day after McHenry informed her fans that she had received “good & bad news” after undergoing an MRI.

I had good & bad news today. Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on 💪🏼. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 26, 2020

In the days that have followed her announcement, McHenry has been showered in support from many, including The View co-host Meghan McCain, whose father John McCain passed away in 2018 at the age of 81, just a year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Sending love and strength Brit,” McCain wrote just after McHenry revealed her diagnosis. “Please let me know if there’s anything we can do.”

Prior to joining Fox News as a contributor in 2018, where she currently hosts the talk show “Un-PC” for the cable news network’s streaming counterpart Fox Nation, McHenry worked at ESPN for four years as a correspondent for several shows, including Sportscenter, Outside the Lines, and NFL Live.