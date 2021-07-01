Britney Spears Tells off Paparazzi Editing Her Photos, Shows off Her Real Figure

✖

Britney Spears is taking to Instagram to plead with paparazzi to stop editing her photos. The pop star is currently in Maui on vacation after giving a devastating testimony during her conservatorship hearing, and she explained on social media that she was having a hard time enjoying her much-needed vacation due to the constant intrusion. Spears also claimed that the paps were editing her photos, so she posted a video showing off her physique to prove them wrong.

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now," Spears wrote. "The paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture… but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing !!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F--- YOU AND F--- OFF."

Spears recently took to Instagram to set the record straight over her current condition, admitting that the happy face that she had put on for years on social media was a facade. "I just want to tell you guys a little secret," Spears began. "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way, I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s— a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok."

"I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL," Spears wrote. "If you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light!!!! Believe it or not, pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales."