Britney Spears Sends Gifts for Sister Jamie Lynn Spears' Kids

Britney Spears has nothing but love for sister Jamie Lynn Spears' kids. Amid the Spears family’s ongoing public drama surrounding the singer's conservatorship case, Spears showered her nieces, 13-year-old Maddie Briann and 3-year-old Ivey Joan – whom the Zoey 101 alum respectively shared with ex Casey Aldridge and husband Jamie Watson – with a box of gifts.

Jamie Lynn revealed the sweet surprise in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, PEOPLE reports. In the post, the actress and mom of two wrote, "nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie." According to the accompanying photo, Spears treated her nieces to plenty of surprises, including a pink purse and multiple stuffed animals.

The sweet gesture comes amid the Spears family’s headline-making drama. For the past 13 years, the 39-year-old pop star has been under a conservatorship, meaning she has no control of her finances and many life decisions. Just weeks after the conservatorship came under intense scrutiny following the release of The New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears, Spears, in late June, delivered an emotional testimony in the case, telling a judge, "this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

Speaking for more than 20 minutes, the singer said, "I just want my life back, it's been 13 years and it's enough." She continued, "It's enough and it makes no sense at all... I'm done. I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you… The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated." After being under the control of others for 13 years, the singer said she was "depressed." She also claimed that she wasn't allowed to remove an IUD from her body to have children and had been put on lithium against her will.

Following the testimony, Jamie Lynn said she was "very proud" of how her sister spoke out and "so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters." She added, "if ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will."

Despite the emotional testimony, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion to remove Spears' father from his role as a conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate. Following that decision, Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph announced his resignation. In his resignation letter, Rudolph also revealed that Spears "informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus."