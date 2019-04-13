Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Posts Tribute Video Amid Her Mental Health Treatment

In the days since her admission for treatment at mental health facility, Britney Spears‘ boyfriend Sam Asghari is paying tribute to the pop star with a heartwarming social media post.

The 25-year-old personal trainer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a compilation video of some very sweet, tender moments he has shared with Spears, 37, including moonlit dinners and dancing.

Leading the caption with the hashtag, “International Kissing Day” and a string of heart emojis, Asghari posted the video, which sees the couple goofing off and locking lips every so often.

Earlier this month, Spears checked into a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” according to sources from Us Weekly. The admission came amid her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health battles following a spontaneous colon rupture from this past January, that led Spears to postpone her Las Vegas residency in an effort to spend more time with loved ones.

The source for Us reveals that Spears was “distraught when her dad first got sick,” adding how it was all part of her “breaking point.”

“Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him,” the source told the publication.

Shortly after entering treatment, Spears’ boyfriend showed his support for the mom-of-two, who is in the middle of a 30-day stay, with an Instagram post shared on April 4.

“It isn’t weakness, it’s a sign of absolute strength,” Asghari wrote. “People should only be inspired by this, at least I am.”

According to sources at Us, Spears’ decision to seek treatment “did not stem from a drug or alcohol relapse, she simply had a strong emotional reaction to the stress of her dad’s ongoing health issues and decided to be proactive about it.”

“It’s funny, in a way, because she is such a force on stage, performing every night for thousands of fans in Las Vegas and around the world, but then she returns to a quiet house and leads a pretty normal life,” the source for Us added, sharing that Spears spends most of her free time with a small circle, which includes Asghari, her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden with whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline and a few friends.

