Britney Spears Reportedly 'Thrilled' After Reunion With Missing Dogs

Britney Spears has gotten her dogs back. PEOPLE reports that the two dogs have been returned to her care. A source revealed that Spears "reunited with her dogs before the weekend" and was "thrilled" to have them back home. "Her dogs are a sensitive breed that often has health issues. She has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now," the source explained, also reporting that the "housekeeper no longer works for her."

"The dogs are back and they have more help now," another source told PEOPLE. According to Page Six, Spears' two dogs were taken to the vet by her pet sitter at the beginning of August. "Britney is demanding answers," a source revealed at the time. "She’s been through this before. Her conservators used to threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found. It’s an all too familiar — and heartbreaking — feeling for her."

TMZ reported that one of the dogs was sick, and because of this development, the sitter believed that Spears was a neglectful pet owner. However, a different source told Page Six that Spears "adores her dogs and would never mistreat them." This is not the first time that the dogs have been taken away from Spears as she fights to end her restrictive conservatorship.

Spears was so distraught at the latest disappearance of her dogs that she called the police on August 10, but when the Ventura County police arrived at her home, they were told by her security team that she no longer wished to file a police report. On August 16, Spears' housekeeper showed a picture of one of the dogs looking ill to Spears, which the "Toxic" singer suspected she had sent to her father, Jamie Spears, as proof of neglect. This incident prompted Spears to swipe the phone from her housekeeper's hand, and the employee ended up filing a police report. Spears is now under investigation for misdemeanor battery.

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, sent a statement regarding the issue to NBC News calling the incident "nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said' about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," he wrote. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."