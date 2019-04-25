Britney Spears Reportedly ‘Doing Everything She Can to Return Home’

Britney Spears has been in a mental health facility for around 30 days, and the singer is reportedly doing what she can to be able to leave, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that Spears is missing her autonomy.

“Britney knows she needs help but has made it clear she wants to go home. She feels far better than she did when she arrived and hates feeling under a microscope,” the source says.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While she is finally on the right path to getting healthy again, Britney does miss her autonomy. She is under constant care both in and out of the facility,” the source adds. “At this point, she is doing everything she can to return home and hopes to be released soon.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Spears may be able to check herself out of the facility that same day, and if not, she will “definitely” leave by the end of the week and is “almost certainly going home.”

A source previously told Variety that Spears had been suffering from emotional distress before she admitted herself to the facility. TMZ‘s sources said that the 37-year-old’s mental state was made worse due to the fact that the medications she was taking had stopped working, though that is not the reason she checked herself in. Spears’ doctors were reportedly attempting to find a new combination of medications but the mix was “doing Britney more harm than good,” resulting in the star stopping her medication.

According to sources, doctors are still working on a mixture and are calling things “a work in progress.”

Since Spears’ stay in the facility was reported earlier this month, she has been seen a handful of times, including an outing to get her hair done and a trip to The Montage Resort and Hotel on Easter Sunday with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Fans have been speculating about the singer’s well-being for weeks, prompting Spears to share a video on Instagram assuring them that she is fine and requesting privacy.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she began. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” the mom of two continued. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Lester Cohen