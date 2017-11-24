Britney Spears Flaunts Her Insanely Toned Tummy in Holiday Video

Britney Spears is ready for the holidays!

The pop star took to Instagram Wednesday to flaunt her toned figure in a fun video, donning a white eyelet crop top and a pair of denim shorts, which definitely doesn’t count as fall attire in colder parts of the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Set to The Outfield’s “Your Love,” the clip sees Spears swing the camera around as she playfully sticks her tongue out before the shot cuts to the singer strutting her stuff while donning a black cowboy hat.

Don’t you just love getting ready for the holidays?? I think I need another pumpkin spice latte 😜 ☕️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 22, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

In her caption, the star shared with fans that she’s getting ready for the holidays.

“Don’t you just love getting ready for the holidays??” Spears wrote. “I think I need another pumpkin spice latte.”

The star also shared a set of posts from her Thanksgiving celebration, wishing her followers a happy Thanksgiving before posting two photos of her sons enjoying their Thanksgiving meal.

“My favorite boys at my house for Thanksgiving!!!!” the singer captioned the snaps.

My favorite boys at my house for Thanksgiving!!!! 🦃🦃 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

After the holidays, Spears will return to Las Vegas to wrap up her residency at Planet Hollywood.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @britneyspears