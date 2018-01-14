Britney Spears Shows off Her ‘Rebellious’ Side in Sexy Fashion Show

Britney Spears posted another Instagram video showing off her favorite new looks, turning her kitchen into a fashion runway.

Rebel just for kicks!!!!! 🤓🎀😎😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 12, 2018 at 8:54pm PST

On Friday, Spears posted a video of herself trying out three different looks while busting a move to the band, Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” single. “Rebel just for kicks now,” Spears wrote, referencing a line from the song.

In the video, the 36-year-old Spears wears a black mini-skirt with a revealing top that shows off her abs. She also twirls in a light-pink dress, then dances in a skin-tight night gown.

In the 20 hours since the video was posted, it has been seen over 4.15 million times.

Following the trend setting video, Spears posted a photo of nachos on Saturday with the caption, “Seriously though… what more could you ask for? Nachos all the way.”

Spears, who has 18.4 million followers, enjoyed some much-needed vacation time last week with sons Sean and Jayden in Hawaii after ending her Las Vegas residency on New Year’s Eve.

With the end of her Vegas stint though, engagement rumors have also been heating up. Spears was seen wearing a big ring on her left finger in Hawaii this past week, leading fans to speculate that she and boyfriend Sam Asghardi are already engaged.

“[Britney] is really happy and I wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Friday. “Sam is really good with the boys and that makes Brit really happy. She cares a lot that the boys are comfortable with the person she’s dating.”

Asghardi, who met Spears when he was hired for her “Slumber Party” music video, is also “very understanding and flexible in regards to her work schedule, which is necessary,” the source told ET.

In January 2016, Spears said the two immediately hit it off during filming.

“It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know? I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag,” Spears told CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on AMP 103.7. “I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Britney Spears