Britney Spears Hits The Road in LA After Unloading on Family in Scathing Online Posts

Could things be looking up for Britney Spears? The iconic pop star has been locked in an ongoing legal battle against the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008, and between her passionate testimony during the hearing and major public interest, she may be taking strides towards freedom. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a video to his Instagram Story of the two of them driving around Los Angeles while Spears joyfully sings along to her 2001 song "Lonely."

Spears unloaded on her feelings about her family and critics on Saturday in an emotional Instagram post. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Spears wrote.

"I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f------ spa !!!!" Spears continued. "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

Spears also addressed some issues that she had with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and how deeply the conservatorship has held her back for the past thirteen years. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!" Spears wrote. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!"

In the post, Spears also brought up the fact that she wasn't comfortable with how she had been portrayed in documentaries like Framing Britney Spears. "I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time!!!!" Spears continued. "And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go f--- yourself!!!!! As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!!!"

Spears ended her fiery rant by assuring her followers that she is going to keep doing her thing, no matter what the haters say. "People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is!!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f—ing fairy tale now!!!!" Spears concluded. "Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a-- dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f—ing book !!!!!"