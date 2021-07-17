Britney Spears Rips Unamed Loved One in Possible Shot at Sister Jamie Lynn

✖

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday to share her feelings once again, and she is not holding back. The "Toxic" singer shared an image that said "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask." While Spears does not name who she is referring to with the post, many are theorizing that it is about her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Spears wrote even more in the caption.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that!!!!" Spears wrote. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!"

"If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny ….and have a good day!!!!!" Spears concluded. "PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love!!!!"

Some Britney fans have lashed out against Jamie Lynn on social media, and the Sweet Magnolias actress posted a video to her social media addressing her loyalty to her sister. "I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—," the Zoey 101 alum said in the video. "I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn continued to drag people who were questioning her relationship to her sister. "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after," she said. "Note that."