Britney Spears Says She Has ‘Severe Mental Trauma’ From Ex-Manager Sam Lufti’s Harassment

Britney Spears claims she has suffered “severe mental trauma” due to harassment from her former manager, and she is seeking a restraining order.

Spears has been back in the headlines dealing with mental health issues on the world stage again. The singer just check out of a mental health facility, and according to a report by The Blast, immediately filed court documents against her ex-manager Sam Lutfi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears’ attorney filed the documents on her behalf on Tuesday in a Los Angeles court. They were looking for a temporary restraining order against. In addition to Spears herself, the proposed order would keep Lutfi away from her father, mother and her two sons.

In the documents, Spears claims that Lutfi has been sending threatening texts and tweets to Spears and her family non-stop. She wrote that these messages have caused Spears “severe mental trauma” in what has already been a difficult time for her.

Spears’ lawyers believe that Lutfi sent one particularly “unhinged” text to Spears’ mother, Lynne, on April 29, the day Spears left mental health treatment. The text claimed that Spears’ life was out of control, and accused Lynn of not being involved in the conservatorship.

“You are the one that’s been breaking your back for your children your entire life and yet you are still having to answer to people that have done nothing for your family yet they are in charge,” he reportedly wrote. “You need to stop allowing anyone to treat you poorly. Lou lives like a queen and does what she wants. You how how poorly she speaks about you behind your back.”

“I want to just be able to provide you all the resources that you’ll need for this transition if that is the plan. Everything from counsel to [money],” Lutfi reportedly finished.

Spears’ lawyers believe that Lutfi’s ultimate goal was to disrupt her conservatorship, calling for “vigilante action, bribes and release of private information.” They asked for a restraining order to “prevent future harm and further psychological trauma.” Without directly accusing him, the lawyers implied that he was involved in the controversial #FreeBritney movement online.

Lutfi was Spears’ manager for several years in the early 2000s. Her family has held him responsible for some of her mental health issues at the time. He sued Spears’ parents in the past, and they settled for an undisclosed amount.

Spears has a conservatorship hearing on Friday which her mother reportedly intends to go to.