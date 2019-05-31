Britney Spears Flexes and Flaunts Curves in New Workout Video

Britney Spears is all about her fitness, and the pop star shared yet another workout video with fans on Instagram on Thursday featuring Spears in her home gym.

Dressed in a white sports bra, pink shorts and sneakers, the 38-year-old is shown stretching her leg before doing a series of yoga poses followed by a few workout moves. As is the case with most of her videos, a song plays throughout the clip, with this installment of Spears’ workout series soundtracked by Nicki Minaj.

Spears captioned the video with one high-heel emoji.

Spears’ video is the latest in a series of posts the singer has been sharing since she checked out of a mental health facility in April, one of which was a video telling fans that she does control her own Instagram account despite rumors to the contrary.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So you’re wrong, but I hope you like it,” she said in the clip, which preceded a video of the mom of two modeling a series of dresses in her California home set to Rihanna‘s “Man Down.”

Also on Thursday, the Louisiana native posted a clip of herself making a series of funny faces while wearing a green dress and a black choker necklace, writing in her caption that she took the video after a therapy session.

“after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly !!!!!” she wrote.

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared his support for his girlfriend’s post in the comments, writing, “Inspiring people to be themselves rather than trying to get others approval #humble #real.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Spears’ situation “hasn’t changed” when it comes to posting on Instagram.

“When she wants to post a video, she posts a video, despite advice from family and friends,” the source said. “Of course, sometimes her people are concerned about how she comes across in her videos, but right now Britney would like to exercise her right to do whatever she pleases.”

