Britney Spears: Father Jamie’s Medical Issues Reportedly Led to Her Mental Health Struggle

Britney Spears’ concern for her father Jamie Spears’ health problems led her to enter a mental health facility for treatment.

The singer made headlines Wednesday after news broke she had already spent a week in the facility and intended to stay for 30 days to take some time for herself as Jamie continues to suffer from complications of a ruptured colon.

Sources told TMZ Wednesday that Britney was “distraught” with her father’s continuing health problems and made the decision to go into treatment and take some time for herself.

Jamie’s health problems began in November 2018, when he was hospitalized for a ruptured colon and underwent emergency surgery. The difficult procedure went smoothly, though Jamie remained in the hospital for 28 days. He had a second surgery to treat his illness in March.

Sources told the outlet that Jamie’s illness “is quite serious and not getting better” and that Britney has “been having a really hard time” with the situation.

Ahead of the news of her stay at the facility, Spears broke her Instagram silence to share a message self-care with her fans.

In her first post since January, the singer shared a quote which read: “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.”

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’” she wrote on the caption of the post.

After news broke, a source close to the Spears family told PEOPLE that the 37-year-old “just needed to focus on herself” amid focusing on her father’s health.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the source said. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Jamie remains the conservator of Britney’s estate, previously sharing the responsibility with lawyer Andrew Wallet, who stepped down from the responsibility this year.

“The conservatorship is engaged in numerous ongoing business activities requiring immediate attention and it therefore is in the best interest of the conservatee that the acceptance of Wallet’s resignation and the issuance of amended letters of conservatorship of the estate occur immediately and without delay,” Wallet stated in court documents obtained by The Blast last week.

The documents continued, “Substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger will result to the conservatee and her estate if the relief requested herein in not granted on an ex parte basis.”