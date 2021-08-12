Britney Spears' Fans React to Father's Conservatorship Exit Amid Free Britney Movement
In a stunning turn of events, Jamie Spears has stepped down as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' estate since 2008. On Thursday, TMZ obtained new legal documents where Jamie's lawyer alleges that there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, but he has chosen to step down do the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer wrote. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."
Although Jamie believes his removal is "unjustified," he "intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," the filing reads. "Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."
Spears' fans were thrilled at this turn of events, and the news quickly went viral on Twitter. "It’s wonderful so many have supported Britney!" tweeted iconic diva Dionne Warwick. "I’ve just heard the news! Wonderful things can happen when we stand together… but not too close because I have just learned that some of you do not bathe."
Freeeeee BRITNEY AAAHHHHHHHH— GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) August 12, 2021
prevnext
BRITNEY’S FREEDOM IS CLOSER THAN EVER AND WE LOVE THAT FOR HER #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/sENtCSMBUF— Daniel (@daaniellll_) August 12, 2021
"As our democracy crumbles around us, at least Britney will be free," tweeted podcaster Ethan Klein.
Britney Spears’ dad is leaving his job to not spend more time with his family.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 12, 2021
prevnext
She is free! We won! I'm happy for u, Britney. The world is happy.— Víctor Sullivan ✌ (@victorcapaldi) August 12, 2021
#freebritney pic.twitter.com/7vD1a0XgCM
"But next we need Britney to be out the conservatorship completely and criminal trials for everyone involved," tweeted one fan.
WOW. IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED ! I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU. WE LOVE YOU @britneyspears https://t.co/VfAEgLVxZG— 🌺ANNE-MARIE🌺 (@AnneMarie) August 12, 2021
prevnext
britney spears leaving court pic.twitter.com/ZUierRJ0P3— Luis🍭 (@luisSecondary) August 12, 2021
"I see everyone celebrating the news that Jamie Spears is stepping down, but this doesn’t actually change the fact that Britney is still in a conservatorship and has said she doesn’t want to be!" pointed out author S.E. Smith. "Progress, but this isn’t over."
BRITNEY’S DAD IS STEPPING DOWN AS CONSERVATOR!!!! pic.twitter.com/EJHdtZNjCd— 🦋 t girl free palestine tweets (@imirregulargirl) August 12, 2021
prevnext
The Free Britney movement right now: pic.twitter.com/rGr8zVIy4j— Best Vision TV (@Bestvisiontv) August 12, 2021
"Oprah’s interview with Britney Spears is gonna be epic," tweeted one optimistic fan.
sitting in a restaurant in LA right now and a man yells “Britney’s freeeeee! Britney’s free everybody!” and the whole restaurant cheered . that’s impact.
[update: Jaime stepped down, judge has not officially ended the conservatorship. celebration was sweet to witness tho.]— Jude (@wordtoJude) August 12, 2021
prevnext
The #freebritney movement when they see Britney’s father in public: pic.twitter.com/jyEQRYrMqD— Hassan Chammout (@ChammoutHassan) August 12, 2021
"Britney dad stepped down as her conservator. Sis is on the way TO FREEDOM," tweeted another celebratory fan.
and a Britney song was on ✨ pic.twitter.com/OJZu8eYd0N— Tudo Miley (@TudoMiley) August 12, 2021
prevnext
Jamie Spears stepping down as Britney Spears’ conservator is a great first step, but how about he return all the money she made him and stand trial for how he abused her through this system?
He doesn’t get to just walk away from this.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 12, 2021
While Spears' legal battle still isn't over, fans were still ecstatic about such a positive step on the pop star's road to freedom.
Congratulations @britneyspears one step closer to your freedom. Keep fighting! pic.twitter.com/XZwuD2GWg5— Israel McCullough (he/they) (@IsraelMC01) August 12, 2021
prev
Bye, Jamie! We hope to see you in jail with the other rats who helped you steal Britney's life, sons and money. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/gSyJ2HkJU2— Antonio Castillo (@itsmetonini) August 12, 2021