Britney Spears' Fans React to Father's Conservatorship Exit Amid Free Britney Movement

By Alyssa Fikse

In a stunning turn of events, Jamie Spears has stepped down as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' estate since 2008. On Thursday, TMZ obtained new legal documents where Jamie's lawyer alleges that there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, but he has chosen to step down do the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer wrote. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

Although Jamie believes his removal is "unjustified," he "intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," the filing reads. "Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

Spears' fans were thrilled at this turn of events, and the news quickly went viral on Twitter. "It’s wonderful so many have supported Britney!" tweeted iconic diva Dionne Warwick. "I’ve just heard the news! Wonderful things can happen when we stand together… but not too close because I have just learned that some of you do not bathe."

prevnext

"As our democracy crumbles around us, at least Britney will be free," tweeted podcaster Ethan Klein.

prevnext

"But next we need Britney to be out the conservatorship completely and criminal trials for everyone involved," tweeted one fan.

prevnext

"I see everyone celebrating the news that Jamie Spears is stepping down, but this doesn’t actually change the fact that Britney is still in a conservatorship and has said she doesn’t want to be!" pointed out author S.E. Smith. "Progress, but this isn’t over."

prevnext

"Oprah’s interview with Britney Spears is gonna be epic," tweeted one optimistic fan.

prevnext

"Britney dad stepped down as her conservator. Sis is on the way TO FREEDOM," tweeted another celebratory fan.

prevnext
0comments

While Spears' legal battle still isn't over, fans were still ecstatic about such a positive step on the pop star's road to freedom. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of