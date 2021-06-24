Britney Spears Fans Rally to 'Free Britney' Amid Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears fans are jumping to support the pop star amid her conservatorship hearing. The "Gimme More" singer appeared virtually in court for the first time to speak on her behalf and push for an end to her conservatorship where she opened up about how its changed her life over the last 13 years. On top of her losing control of her regular daily schedule, the singer opened up about the challenges she's facing as she looks to make marriage and baby plans with her current boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have anymore children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," Spears told the judge in her testimony. She also admits that her family put her on the drug lithium against her will, prompting her to feel stuck in drowsy state for the last decade. "It's a strong drug. you can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months. I felt drunk, I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses," she said.