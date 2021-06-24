Britney Spears Fans Rally to 'Free Britney' Amid Conservatorship Hearing
Britney Spears fans are jumping to support the pop star amid her conservatorship hearing. The "Gimme More" singer appeared virtually in court for the first time to speak on her behalf and push for an end to her conservatorship where she opened up about how its changed her life over the last 13 years. On top of her losing control of her regular daily schedule, the singer opened up about the challenges she's facing as she looks to make marriage and baby plans with her current boyfriend Sam Asghari.
"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have anymore children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," Spears told the judge in her testimony. She also admits that her family put her on the drug lithium against her will, prompting her to feel stuck in drowsy state for the last decade. "It's a strong drug. you can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months. I felt drunk, I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses," she said.
"Talk about manipulating her to just not expose him or team con," this fan wrote about Britney's statement. They repeated part of Spears' testimony in which she detailed how she was coerced by her lawyer to stay quiet about her treatment.
Britney Spears stated her lawyer Sam Ingham told her to not speak up regarding her abusive time in the facility because she would be “sued” by them. He suggested she “should keep it to herself”. Talk about manipulating her to just not expose him or team con. 🙃 #FreeBritney— #FREEBRITNEY (@monalisaney81) June 23, 2021
This fan called out entities like Perez Hilton and TMZ for seemingly supporting Britney through her pursuit but tormenting her in the past.
#FreeBritneyNOW #freebritney Perez Hilton is trash and so is tmz. Keep Britney Spears name out your mouth. pic.twitter.com/l0fK6fhr8e— Alexia Blu (@blu_alexia) June 23, 2021
Chrishell Stausse made her stance on the matter extremely clear admitting that she'll "1000% riot" if Britney's conservatorship isn't terminated.
I will 1000% RIOT if Britney is not freed. We are SO PROUD of you @britneyspears! Listening to her call is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating. #freebritneyNOW— Chrishell (@Chrishell7) June 24, 2021
and then change the laws
#FreeBritney
Spears also alleges that her conservator Jodi Montgomery purposely put her in a position to get caught by the paparazzi in a public LA area.
Britney Spears said her conservator Jodi Montgomery purposely sets up her therapy in a public LA area where they know paparazzi frequent in order to catch her looking disheveled after therapy. Just yesterday the slimy paparazzi caught her crying after her session. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/azWpjfyp2F— #FREEBRITNEY (@monalisaney81) June 24, 2021
Spears' testimony about not being able to make reproductive decisions for herself "cuts so deep" for this fan due to a history of legal precedence on the issue.
Britney Spears’ comment about her IUD cuts so deep. There is such a long history of reproductive coercion targeting people deemed ‘unfit’ and doctors routinely recommend IUDs for ‘incompetent' cis women and girls.— s. e. smith (@sesmith) June 23, 2021