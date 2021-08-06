Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Claims Conservator Raised 5150 Hold in July

✖

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, continues with his claims he only has his daughter's best interest in mind as she fights to have him removed as the conservator of her estate. In new court documents filed Friday and obtained by PEOPLE, the pop star's father opposed Britney's petition earlier this week for his "immediate suspension" amid questions about his role in her finances.

Jamie denied that Britney suffers "avoidable harm and prejudice" every day he continues to handle her estate, as claimed by the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, claiming that Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, called him on July 9 with concerns about his daughter's "recent behavior and overall mental health."

Jamie claimed Montgomery told him Britney was "not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors," and that she raised the "potential" of filing a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, as was filed against Britney in 2008 when her conservatorship was first instated. On July 13, Jamie continued in his declaration that he received an email from Montgomery in which she "acknowledged our call but back-tracked on most of the details she shared with me and discounted the need for a 5150."

Britney has publicly been fighting in court to have her father removed as conservator of her estate, saying in court that he should be in "jail" for how he had taken advantage of her over the years and forced her to take medication including lithium against her will. Thursday, she took to Instagram to address her fans, saying, "I'm sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I'm doing, and since the cat is out of the bag — literally out of the bag — and you guys know my situation ... things are way better than I ever imagined."

Rosengart has filed a request for Jamie to be immediately suspended as his daughter's estate conservator "as early as the court will permit" on or after Aug. 23. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29. "Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," stated Rosengart in the filing. "Every day matters."