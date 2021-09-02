Britney Spears Cleared in Assault Case

✖

Britney Spears won't be charged with anything following her recent altercation with her housekeeper, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office says. The DA won't be filing charges "based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone." Authorities began looking into the "Gimme More" singer after reports that she had assaulted her housekeeper during an argument regarding her dogs' whereabouts. The housekeeper accused Spears of hitting her hands and knocking her phone away from her, but she was unharmed in the incident. Police were called to the incident, but the housekeeper had already left the home to file a police report with the Thousand Oaks Police department in California.

Spears' new attorney Matthew Rosengart responded to the news in a statement. "As I have previously stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder -- an overblown 'he said, she said' regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all," he told TMZ. He continues, "Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA's Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future."

Spears didn't publicly respond to the situation, nor did she initially speak with police. Her attorney, on the other hand, slammed the housekeeper's claims from the beginning. The incident took place on Aug. 16 after the housekeeper returned from the veterinarian's office without the dogs in tow. The housekeeper reportedly says she took the dogs to the vet due to the dogs' poor health saying that it was "near-death," which led the employee to believe that she was an unfit owner. Upon evaluation, the vet allegedly decided to keep the dogs in their care and away from Spears. The pop star has since been reunited with her pups and she's hired more help to care for them. "Her dogs are a sensitive breed that often has health issues. She has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now," a source told People, before adding that the "housekeeper no longer works for her." "The dogs are back and they have more help now," another source shared.