Britney Spears Twirls to Otis Redding in New Video Following Recent Trip to Hawaii

Britney Spears twirled for her fans several times in a new dance video following her trip to Hawaii. In the video, the pop star danced to singer Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay." She also explained in her caption why her body looks a little different and detailed that she didn't follow her "ice cream diet" that she joked about doing, instead using portion control with food and admitted that she feels great these days.

In the video, Spears twirls around while showing off her moves — as she does in many of her clips. Some fans pointed out that her socks were halfway off of her foot but she made sure to address that in her caption as well. "The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago ...," she started. "Hence why my body looks a little different in this new video !!!! No ... I didn't follow through with the ice cream diet ... I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos !!!! On a positive note ... my body does feel way better now!!!!"

The singer then addressed her socks saying that she's "waiting for real lyrical shoes" because her marble floor has taken a toll on her feet. "The marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters so white tape covered with a black sock with have to do for now !!!!" She then said that her lyrical shoes were on their way but hasn't worn them since she was 9-years-old and is looking forward to trying them on since they're probably different these days.

Fans have been paying even more attention to Spears since the release of Framing Britney Spears was released over Super Bowl weekend. Since Spears entered a conservatorship in 2007, there have been many questions surrounding the topic and the documentary gave fans a little more insight. Those close to the pop star came forward to share their memories with her prior to 2007, but also noted the downfall and how all of the attention and paparazzi played a role in the lack of her privacy.

While Spears gave fans a rather cryptic message after, her boyfriend Sam Asghari was a little more open with his feelings, admitting he has "zero respect" for her father Jamie Spears, who is in charge of making the decision in her life.