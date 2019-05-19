Britney Spears Caught Shopping With Boyfriend Sam Asghari in New Photos

While Britney Spears‘ health continues to be at the center of fans’ attention, the pop star is just trying to get back to normal with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The couple was seen out shopping on Friday in photos snapped by paparazzi.

Click here to see the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos, published by Entertainment Tonight, the couple is seen hand-in-hand at an outlet mall in California. Spears was all smiles, wearing a floral print crop top, brown platforms and blue jeans. ASghari was seen carrying a bag of items purchased at the Disney Store.

The photos appear to be taken during the same shopping trip when a paparazzo asked Spears about rumors she is done performing. When asked if she would ever be seen back on stage again, Spears said, “Of course” with a smile as she got into her car.

The rumors she was done performing came after manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ Spears would likely not perform in Las Vegas again.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” Rudolph said.

He continued, “I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Rudolph later sent a statement to Billboard, noting that he was only referring to Spears being done with her Las Vegas residency and they have not talked for months about scheduling new shows.

The comments about her not performing came amid a dramatic turn of events for Spears. Her conservatorship case is under investigation after she checked herself into a health facility in April after feeling stressed due to her father Jamie’s health issues. She put her Vegas residency on hiatus and postponed her next album.

“Performing again right now or anytime soon is not an option,” a source told ET. “She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows. She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly.”

Jamie has oversight of Spears in her conservatorship, which was established in 2008. Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has custody of their sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, but they do often visit Spears. The singer’s mother, Lynne, filed a request earlier this month to be informed on every matter related to Spears and the conservatorship.

The next status hearing in the conservatorship case is scheduled for September.

Photo credit: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD