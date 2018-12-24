Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Throws Shade at Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari is stirring the pot in his girlfriend’s long-past feud with fellow pop star Christina Aguilera.

In an Instagram Q+A, the dancer was asked by a fan “Britney or Christina?” Although it’s unsurprising which side Asghari falls on, his now-deleted response of “Christina who?” captured by Too Fab, struck some as needlessly shady.

Earlier in 2018, Aguilera discussed her late-’90s-’00s rivalry with Spears in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling the late night host, “When I was coming up, it was very obvious, you know, me and Britney were definitely … there was the Britney/Christina considered rivalry thing. If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together and just squashed it.”

While Spears and Aguilera’s relationship might not have stood the test of time, Asghari and the singer are still going hot and heavy after meeting on the set of the music video for her single “Slumber Party” in 2016.

The couple is pretty private, but in a 2017 interview with AMP 103.7, she revealed how the couple went from strangers on set to dating.

“We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there,” Spears said of their experience filming the music video. “We were forced to talk to each other.”

The two hit things off right away when they did begin to chat, she added. “He doesn’t really know me as a person, and I have no idea who the hell he is, and we were just talking. It was not even like a serious thing,” she added.

Things didn’t start off seriously, she admitted, but soon grew into something deeper. “I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag,” she shared. “I was like ‘He was really cute. This guy was really cute!’ so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person.”

Since then, the couple has showcased their love for one another in PDA-filled snaps and fun workout videos that show off their chemistry as a pair.

There have been engagement rumors sparked a number of times by the singer as she’s been spotted rocking some major bling on her left hand, but so far fans have just been dealing with false alarms.

Photo credit: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD