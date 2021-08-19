Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Teases Her Return to Performing

✖

Britney Spears could soon be returning to the stage for live performances once more, at least according to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The musician, who became a '90s pop icon, hasn't performed for the public since 2017, when she took the stage for a final time as part of her Piece of Me concert residency in Las Vegas, which ran from 2013 to 2017 and was followed two years later by the announcement of an indefinite hiatus. Amid victories in her ongoing conservatorship battle, though, Spears is reportedly ready to take the stage.

Asghari, initially met Spears in 2016 when they worked together on her video for the track "Slumber Party," teased his girlfriend's potential return to performing on Wednesdays. Caught by photographers as he left a workout at Bas Rutten's Elite MMA gym in Westlake Village, California, the 27-year-old actor and fitness professional was asked if he believed Spears would resume performing, according to TMZ. Asghari declared that Spears "absolutely" would get back to the stage, though he followed that statement up with a "hopefully," suggesting that there are currently no solid plans for Spears' return just yet.

The fate of Spears' music career has largely been up in the air, and fear was sparked that she may never return to the stage in July when her longtime manager Larry Rudolph revealed the singer's reported plans to retire from her music career. In a letter announcing his resignation, Rudolph wrote that while "it has been over two-and-a-half years since Britney and I last communicated," during their last conversation, "she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus." He went on to write that "earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire." The reported retirement plans came as Spears alleged conservatorship abuse against her father, Jamie Spears, and took the battle for her freedom to court.

However, new developments in her ongoing conservatorship case have possibly prompted a change of tune for Spears. On Aug. 12, it was announced that her father agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator. In legal documents, Jamie's lawyer's said that while there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, he decided it best to step down due to the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. The documents said, "even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests." Although his lawyers wrote that Jamie believed his removal is "unjustified," he "intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator." The issue is set to come before the court in a September 29 hearing.