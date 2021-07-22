Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Responds to Engagement Rumors

✖

In the midst of Britney Spears's conservatorship battle, rumors have started swirling about a possible engagement to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears was seen at Starbucks picking up a venti iced coffee via the drive-thru when a massive rock was seen on that finger. Spears already confessed she wants to get married and have more children, this time being with Asghari, and wants the opportunity to move forward with her relationship, but due to her conservatorship, she hasn't been able to.

Asghari was caught by TMZ and congratulated on the "engagement" however, by the tone of Asghari's voice, the two are still not set to walk down the aisle just yet. In fact, he played it off pretty smooth, using a little sarcasm to have some fun with the photog. "People don't know, but we've been married for about five years, we secretly got married in Hawaii, that's one of the stories that I don't know but I see it on newspapers," he said after he was congratulated on the engagement. "And yeah, we have twins."

Spears has been unleashing on her family ever since her court hearing in June and confessed a number of issues she's allegedly been dealing with, including not being able to take our her IUD so she can have kids with Asghari. During her hearing, she revealed to judge Brenda Penny how she's had plans to start a new life with him but hasn't been allowed. "The last time I spoke to you, it made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter; like you thought I was lying. I'm not lying, so that maybe you understand the depth and degree, I deserve changes," she said according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have anymore children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she continued. Along with Spears's army of fans, fellow singer AJ McClean, best known for his music with the Backstreet Boys, even noted that the fact that she can't take her IUD out "irks" him the most about the entire thing. He qualifies that as "physical abuse" saying "the whole thing to me is grotesque."