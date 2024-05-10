Beloved Local Anchor Dies Suddenly: KTLA's Sam Rubin Was 64

Rubin was rushed to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest at his home.

Sam Rubin, KTLA's morning show host and a beloved Los Angeles television journalist, has died at the age of 64, TMZ reported. Rubin died from a heart attack on Friday. He was taken to UCLA West Hills after suffering from cardiac arrest at home.

The tragedy was confirmed on the air by KTLA anchor Frank Buckley, who paid a touching tribute to him at the beginning of the afternoon broadcast. As Buckley noted, Rubin's death was unexpected, saying, "he was here with us yesterday."

KTLA shared a statement on X that read, "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."

Tech reporter Rich DeMuro also posted on social media that he was "in absolute shock." He added, "Morning News in Hollywood will never be the same without you."

Rubin joined KTLA in 1991, according to his bio on the station's website. His coverage of entertainment news earned him multiple Emmy Awards and the Golden Mike Award for best entertainment reporter. The Los Angeles Press Club awarded him top billing, while the Southern California Broadcasters Association presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to Los Angeles, Rubin reported on major entertainment news segments across the country and internationally. He often appeared on BBC television and radio, as well as Triple M radio and Channel 9 in Australia.

A fixture at the Oscars and Golden Globes, Rubin was born in San Diego, California, but has long considered Los Angeles his home. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies at Occidental College in Los Angeles and lived in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood. Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their four children.