Son Rays: Britney Spears Enjoys Beach With Her Boys in Instagram Snap

Britney Spears was busy during the holiday season with the end of her Las Vegas residency, so she’s catching some rays today with her sons.

Spears posted a gallery on Instagram, showing herself soaking in the sun with her sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden. She’s seen sporting a yellow bikini (without polka dots).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather,” Spears wrote in the caption.

Spears has been co-parenting her sons with their father, ex-husband Kevin Federline. He also has four other children from two other relationships.

“Having six, it feels like you’re trying to control a basketball team. But it’s worth it,” Federline told Bravo last summer. “All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you are so well seasoned. I can probably change a diaper with one hand and feed a kid at the same time.”

Spears ended 2017 with her final show at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 31. Her performances of “Work Bitch” and “Toxic” were included in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.

On Monday, Spears shared a video with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. In the video, the two had mousey voices, and Asghari asked her if she was excited about the new year. “Yes,” she said. She also said she loves him and kissed him on the cheek.

Spears has over 18.3 million followers on Instagram. Her audience has grown in part to her constantly sharing new photos and videos of her life. She also loves modelling new clothes for her fans.

For example, last month, she posted a video of herself modelling a close-fitting pink dress, with Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” playing in the background.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Britney Spears