Britney Spears Apologizes to 'Zoey 101' Star for Yelling at Her On Set

Britney Spears made an apology to Zoey 101 alum and former co-star to Jamie Lynn Spears, Alexa Nikolas. The young actress recently took part in an interview detailing the truth behind-the-scenes at the show.

During the hour-long interview with Real Pod with Victoria Garrick, Nikolas detailed a moment with a pregnant Britney Spears yelling at her for allegedly bullying her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The young actress called it a "total blackout moment" though noted she understood that Spears was also dealing with "her own thing" at the time.

Spears clearly took note and responded with an apology on social media. "It broke my heart to see your interview about your experience in the business ... Hollywood is a place of dreams but let's be honest ... on rare occasions do people come out years later and share the dark side !!!" Spears wrote. "There are thousands of people with broken dreams and I am absolutely in awe of you raising awareness for the next generation on how to be protected.

"The one thing you said you wish you could have told your younger self is that you wish you could have known you could have just walked away!!!" Spears continued. "Countless times I did the same thing and I took the abuse ... it's nice to know I'm not the only one who has felt that way ... I know it's 15 years later what you are sharing but trust me ... I know it still matters !!!"

Spears continued, noting she had already apologized in person but explained her point of view a bit better, apologizing again in the process. "Although I have apologized to you personally just by 'instinct' my heart at the time didn't know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!!," Spears wrote. "Just imagine ... me visiting my little sister on her set, last day of shooting, bringing Sprinkles cupcakes ... 9 months pregnant, hormones raging like h- and the assistant director Ian witnessing Jamie Lynn running to me, placing her hands on my knees while I'm sitting down, her sobbing telling me that she's being bullied on set !!!"

"My sister was literally like my daughter growing up ... so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!" she added to the apology message. Spears has since deleted the post from Twitter, but earned praise by many for taking responsibility for her actions.

Nikolas also made clear that she forgave Spears and appreciated the message. "Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you," she wrote in response on Instagram.