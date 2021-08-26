'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Sues Ex-Husband for Sexual Battery

✖

Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas is now suing her ex-husband, artist Michael Milosh, for sexual battery, grooming of a teenager, and manipulating her into marrying him at the young age of 19. Nikolas gets very explicit in the legal documents, specifically calling out her ex as "a libertine musician who preyed on the innocence of a minor fan to manipulate and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults of her."

The actress ran back their history in the documents, saying that they began chatting on Myspace when she was just 16 years old. He was 33 years old at the time. They didn't meet in person until she turned 18, and quickly things turned sexual. She repeats her previous accusation that he married her for the sole purpose of obtaining his green card. The two separated in 2016 and were eventually divorced in 2019.

Nikolas previously opened up about her experience with Milosh in Verse Magazine. "Our age gap became very real to me. We’re 17 years apart. I met him at 18, I got married at 19, and my adult formative years were spent beside him, and I was being molded through his world," she said. "Since he was so much older than me, he had so many life lessons and experiences that I started to feel like they were my own but they weren't. I started to feel envious that he had all of this knowledge and I thought, ‘no if you were able to have time by yourself to grow into this human that I love than I should be able to have time by myself and grow into my own.’”

Milosh has denied all of the accusations. "For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard. That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me. Alexa and I were married for nearly seven years. Like all marriages we had our difficulties and tempted to weather them together as best we could. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended," he wrote in a statement, before adding that he believes Nikolas started with the accusations once he stopped giving her spousal support. "I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination. However, regarding my ex-wife’s recent Instagram post and it's listed as serious and demonstratable untrue accusations, it’s simply a piece of revisionist fiction."