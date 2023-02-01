Britney Spears Calls Out Alyssa Milano for 'Bullying' Her

Britney Spears has called out actress Alyssa Milano for "bullying" her on social media. In a since-deleted Twitter post from December, Milano shared a tweet that urged "someone" to "go check" on the pop star. The comment did not sit well with Spears, who shared a screenshot of it and expressed her disappointment at the notion.

"It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!" Spears exclaimed in an Instagram Stories post. "Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!" Notably, the post's come after Spears had deleted her Instagram and then reactivated it, following a police visit to her home that had been prompted by calls from worried fans.

While Spears has deactivated her account multiple times in the past, TMZ reported that fans were alarmed by her most recent social media silence. Some of them then reached out to authorities asking for a wellness check. Sheriff's department officers stopped by Spears' home and determined that she was not in any danger or crisis.

In response, Spears returned to social media and referred to the calls as a "park," and she chidded fans who she felt were interfering with her privacy. "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the singer wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

"The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately," Spears went on to write. "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward." The singer then signed her message, "All the love, B."

More than a year ago, in Nov. 2021, Spears' controversial longtime conservatorship officially ended, bringing to a close more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. "As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate," Rosengart said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. "This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney."