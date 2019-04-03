Britney Spears Admitted Into Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has reportedly checked into a mental health facility, with sources telling TMZ that the pop star is “distraught” over her dad, Jamie Spears’, current health issues.

Sources say Spears checked herself into the facility about one week ago and will stay there for 30 days.

On Wednesday, April 3, the same day the news was reported, the mom of two used Instagram to share a quote highlighting the importance of taking care of yourself.

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” the quote read.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,’” Spears wrote in the caption.

In November 2018, Jamie was rushed to the hospital after suffering a ruptured colon and underwent surgery, remaining in the hospital for 28 days. He had a second surgery in March. According to TMZ‘s sources, Jamie’s illness “is quite serious and not getting better” and that Britney has “been having a really hard time.”

A source told PEOPLE that the 37-year-old “just needed to focus on herself” as she takes care of her dad.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the source said. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Spears initially discussed her father’s health issues when she shared a statement announcing that she would be postponing her second Las Vegas residency to focus on her family.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” she wrote. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

The Louisiana native discussed Jamie’s hospitalization and wrote that while he was recovering, she made the decision to cancel her residency to be there for him and the rest of her family.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” Spears revealed. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all…always.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky