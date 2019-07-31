Brielle Biermann Attends Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s Wedding With Mystery Date

YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul got married on July 28 in possibly one of the most chaotic weddings of all time, with attendees including family, friends and an Oprah impersonator.

One of the guests at the nuptials was reality star Brielle Biermann, who shared a photo of herself attending the event with the caption, “the wedding of the century.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Biermann, wearing a cream silk off-the-shoulder dress, is standing next to an untagged person who appears to be her date, with some fans wondering in the comments section who the unidentified attendee was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Jul 30, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

Biermann was most recently linked to longtime friend and Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley as well as her ex-boyfriend Slade Osbourne via flirtatious social media photos, though no relationship came out of either meetup, according to Biermann.

“I knew he wanted to get back with me. Like, I knew that if the opportunity was there he’d probably consider it. And I would too, because he was my first love and the only person I’ve ever really loved. So I was definitely open to that idea and entertained it,” she told The Daily Dish in March. “But he’s almost 25 and I’m 22, so we’re like on different, he wants to get married, he wants a wife, and I’m young. I want to live my life.”

The 22-year-old also previously dated baseball player Michael Kopech, with the two splitting in 2018.

“It was more of him wanting to take a break, and he wanted me to wait on him,” Biermann told TooFab in February. “And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f— around. You think I’m stupid? I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life, too.’ He was like, ‘In a year, we can date.’ I was like, ‘Are you insane? No.’”

The Don’t Be Tardy star told The Daily Dish that she’s currently focusing on herself.

“I’m not really looking for a relationship because I’ve been in relationships for years. I really haven’t been single since I was like 12 or whenever you start dating, 14, so I would like some time for me. I feel like I get so trapped in relationships that I don’t focus on me and my goals and what I want to do because I’m so focused on the other person. And so I’d kind of like to get my life together,” she said. “And if a relationship comes, it comes, but I’m definitely not looking. I am dating. I’m seeing a few people, like just talking and hanging out, nothing too serious or crazy, and it’s just fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil