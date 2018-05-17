Brie Bella Says She Wants to Try for Baby No. 2 in 2019

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella sat down with Access on Wednesday to promote the upcoming season of Total Bellas, and the retired professional wrestler let a huge fact slip about her future plans.

Bella was asked earlier in the interview if she and husband Daniel Bryan would be up for having a second child, answering yes, but not right now.

“Gosh my husband would love to start trying now for Baby No. 2 and I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I want to do.’ But we said definitely 2019 is our year to start trying again. Which is right around the corner,” she said.

“I told her she needs to wait a little bit,” Nikki interjected.

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” Bella added. “Actually just had a scare. I was nine days late and like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ But all good.”

Bella gave birth to her first child, daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, on May 9, 2017.

Bella has been a vocal supporter of her twin sister ever since Nikki announced she and John Cena were calling off their engagement a month before the wedding.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Nikki wrote in a statement on Instagram back on April 15. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Bella admitted in interviews after the fact that she doesn’t hate Cena when all is said and done.

“We’ve already exchanged like 5 text messages,” Bella said in an interview with PEOPLE in April. “I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that.”

“If one day our relationship fades than so it does, but as of right now I want to be there for him as much as I’m there for my sister,” Brie explained. “And Nicole respects that. He will always be family.”

Bella also promised in a separate PEOPLE interview that the breakup will be chronicled on Total Bellas.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” Brie said at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona. “They really opened up their lives. They wanted to close the curtain and be like, ‘This is it, we’re done.’ My sister is great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her … and lets them see the playbook of her life.”