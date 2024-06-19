Brianna Hildebrand Played Major Marvel Role Before Joining 'Lucifer'

Lucifer had a stacked cast that included a Marvel star for its final season. In 2021, Brianna Hildebrand was added to the Netflix series' sixth season as troublesome angel Rory, who was hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. It was later revealed that she was actually the Nephilim daughter of Lucifer and Chloe Decker. She ended up resenting her father since he abandoned them before she was born and didn't show up in 2060 when Chloe was on her deathbed. She arrived in 2020 with the intent of killing her father, but she soon received the closure she so desperately needed and returned to her timeline.

Before becoming a Nephilim, Hildebrand portrayed Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool. The fan-favorite mutant, who was born Ellie Phimister, can generate atomic bursts from her body. She first appeared in New X-Men #115 in 2001. Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Negasonic Teenage Warhead has numerous abilities, including superhuman strength and speed, matter and energy manipulation, transmutation, precognition, telekinesis, telepathy, and flight.

Hildebrand has appeared in both Deadpool movies and will appear in the highly-anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine film, releasing in theaters next month. If not obvious by the title, the film will bring together Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's beloved characters in what will probably be the most chaotic way. With this being the first Deadpool film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney's acquisition of Fox, there is no telling just what will ensue and how Negasonic Teenage Warhead will come into play.

Brianna Hildebrand's other credits include The Time Capsule, Trinkets, Playing with Fire, Tragedy Girls, Prism, and Annie Undocumented. Surprisingly, the first Deadpool movie was Hildebrand's third role and her first major role. She's been non-stop since then and according to her IMDb, she has three other projects coming up aside from Deadpool and Wolverine, which releases on July 26. Fans will soon be seeing her in the movies Osiris, Fog of War, and Persephone.

She certainly can play a range of characters and is keeping herself busy between film and TV. Now that Deadpool and the X-Men are officially part of the MCU, there's hope that Hildebrand could return for another film or perhaps a show on Disney+. However, that may all depend on how Deadpool and Wolverine ends. However, with the MCU, you never know what could happen.