Brian Regan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Tour

✖

Comedian Brian Regan has tested positive for the coronavirus. Regan's diagnosis was confirmed via his official Instagram and Twitter accounts Wednesday, which announced, "Brian has tested positive for Covid-19." It is unclear when Regan tested positive or when or where he may have contracted the virus. According to the announcement, the comedian "is feeling well, but he will follow doctor's orders to quarantine."

The announcement was met with an outpouring of well wishes from fans, with one person advising, "take luck and get well soon!!!" Another fan, wishing him "well," said that Regan brings "a lot of much-needed laughter to a whole bunch of grateful people. Thank you for being you!" Somebody else said that they were wishing Regan "a speedy recovery."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Regan (@brianregancomedian)

As a result of his positive test result, a number of stops along his ongoing tour have been postponed. Regan had been scheduled to perform at the Savannah Theater in Savannah, Georgia, Thursday, followed by several stops in Florida, including in Jacksonville on Dec. 11, where his performance was set to be part of a grand reopening of the Florida Theatre, according to Naples Daily News. Following that performance, the comedian’s tour was scheduled to take him to Daytona Beach on Dec. 12, West Palm Beach on Dec. 13, and Naples from Dec. 15 through the 17.

Ticketholders are being asked to hold onto their tickets, as Regan and his team "are working to reschedule the performances, and we will alert fans as soon as a new date has been scheduled." The Wednesday updated noted that all tickets "will be valid for the rescheduled performance date." Ticketholders also have the option to return their tickets to the box-office for a full refund.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Regan (@brianregancomedian)

Just a day before confirming his diagnosis, Regan had expressed his excitement for the upcoming Florida shows. Sharing a video of himself wearing a face mask, as is recommended by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as other health expert and agencies, Regan wrote, "I'll be in Daytona Beach, FL on Saturday, December 12th at the Daytona Beach Bandshell! Hope you can make it!"