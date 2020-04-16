Brian Dennehy’s Death Has Social Media Mourning ‘First Blood’ and ‘Tommy Boy’ Actor

Legendary actor Brian Dennehy — who stared in classic films such as First Blood and Tommy Boy — has died, and his death has left fans in mourning on social media. Dennehy had a long and illustrious career, starring in the aforementioned beloved films, as well as many others, such as Cocoon and Presumed Innocent. He also won a Tony Awards in 1999 for playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, and then again in 2003 for playing Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

According to a message from his daughter, Elizabeth, Dennehy passed away on Wednesday evening in Connecticut. She also stated that his death was due to natural causes. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related,” she wrote on a message on Twitter. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.” Dennehy was 81 years old at the time of his death.

Fans of the last actor have been mourning his death on Twitter, which many express sorrow at the news. “A giant of a man right till the end. Amazing to think, looking on IMDb that from 1977 until 2020, only 2014 was a year when his name wasn’t beside some film or other. What a stalwart!” one fan exclaimed. Scroll down to read more reactions from loving fans.

I had the thrill of seeing him in Long Day’s Journey Into Night at the @GoodmanTheatre in Chicago. I felt so lucky and I still do. Sending ❤️ to his family and friends. — jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) April 16, 2020

Damn! Such a loss. I just watched him with @DavidSpade and #ChrisFarley in “Tommy Boy” this past weekend. Such a great actor. May he RIP 😢☹️ — Victoria (@ukwildcatsfan) April 16, 2020

We have all lost a great talent…

The camera loved him, and so did we.



He made quite a presence in Silverado and Rambo First Blood. — Beelly Boi (@Beellyboi) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy elevated literally everything he was in. A wonderful actor. May he Rest in Peace. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy was flat out one of my favorite actors who ever lived. I never met him, but I worshipped the man. I feel a deep loss from this. Gonna watch Silverado tonight, for sure, because to me, that’s a performance only Dennehy could have given. Cobb is so alive, so textured. https://t.co/9pEFQLe07t — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy, Burly Actor in ‘First Blood,’ ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Death of a Salesman,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/iqRXLPWfEO Gutted. RIP Bear — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) April 16, 2020

Tough day. RIP to one of the finest actors of his time – Brian Dennehy pic.twitter.com/pcFLNuPXsB — Tom DeNucci (@TomDeNucci) April 16, 2020

Let’s hit the “Heys and the hos” one more time for Brian Dennehy, who passed away at age 81.



RIP Big Tom Callahan… pic.twitter.com/q464NboEfS — Brian Metzer (@Brian_Metzer) April 16, 2020

if you grew up in the seventies and eighties, brian dennehy was ubiquitous in the best possible way; a wonderful artist who always seemed to be working his craft to the fullest. https://t.co/coyVYQAFvd — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy in FIRST BLOOD is up there with Vic Morrow in THE BAD NEWS BEARS in terms of my ideal cinematic heavy: the genuine humanity and grounded, conflicted psychology of the performance only deepens your loathing of the guy. Rest in peace, you badass. pic.twitter.com/RoyUw2FQVZ — Tony Tost (@tonytost) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy taught me that the top of the head was the hardest part of the body. Handy advice. A great actor and a huge loss, thank you for raising the bar for the bad guys of Hollywood. RIP pic.twitter.com/twthA6iZUh — Robert Parry (@Robert19203) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy…Marvelous actor and by all reports and equally marvelous human being. “Silverado” is an overlooked gem in the Western genre and Dennehy was perfect in it. pic.twitter.com/oAn5CkupSY — 1970s NFL (@1970sNFL) April 16, 2020

Rest in peace to #BrianDennehy, who absolutely made an impact in everything he did. I also remember him fondly as Lord Montague in Romeo and Juliet. https://t.co/FfHLvXk2ZW — Dan Z (@MrZehr) April 16, 2020

Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2020

I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage was what he loved. In rehearsal he said, “This is it, kid.” He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don’t make his kind anymore. ❤️to his family. https://t.co/0TLeo2MAyt — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. Brilliant and versatile, a powerhouse actor and a very nice man as well. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 16, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear we lost my beloved friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite films, Split Image and Best Seller. I’ve never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off. For a big “tough guy,” he was a sweetheart. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

#BrianDennehy was one of those brilliant character actors whose faces and performances gave substance & gravity to so many big American films in the last 40 years or so. Absolutely top drawer: his First Blood sheriff is a masterclass in very human big screen villainy pic.twitter.com/Fk1d4lBYmg — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) April 16, 2020

Rest In Peace to the great Brian Dennehy — el-p (@therealelp) April 16, 2020