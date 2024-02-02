Brian Austin Green Reveals Sad Reason He Texted Luke Perry After His Death

Brian Austin Green was in such shock over the news that his longtime friend and co-star, Luke Perry, died. So much so that he texted him that day after Perry's death was confirmed in disbelief. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently spoke on the show Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, where he recalled not being able to grapple with the news. "There was a part of me that couldn't really process that that was real," Green said of Perry's death. Perry died in March 2019 at the age of 52 due to complications from a massive stroke. "I texted him the day after he passed. Just because there was a part of me that was like, 'No, he's gonna answer back. He's hiding somewhere. Or something's happened,'" he noted.

Green and Perry co-starred on the coming-of-age drama show from 1990 to 2000. Their friendship transcended beyond the screen, and they remained close pals, making Perry's death even more devastating. Green knows that death is an inevitable part of life, but Perry's was hard to process.

"I honestly never expected that it would be Luke," Green said. "To me, in my mind, Luke was the strongest of everyone. He was the constant guy. He was exactly who he was, at all times."

Perry left a lasting impact, and Green notes he takes lessons learned from his friend with him along the way. "When things happen in my life, I'll stop for a second and I'll think about him and what I learned from him," Green said, "and what I think his opinion would be of what it is I do." Perry's death occurred before the reboot of BH90210 began. At the time of his death, Perry hadn't signed on for the reboot.

TMZ was one of the first media outlets to report on Perry's stroke and eventual death. The Riverdale actor was rushed to the hospital after suffering the stroke at his Sherman Oaks, CA home. He was alert and speaking with EMTs arrived, but his condition deteriorated.