Bret Michaels to Have Patch of Skin Cancer Removed Amid Rotator Cuff Surgery

Bret Michaels will undergo an operation to remove a patch of skin cancer that was detected recently as he deals with other health issues. The Poison frontman announced on his website that he discovered ahead of his tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Joan Jett that he has a torn rotator cuff.

“After a very recent kick-off to the new year, a physical and MRI has brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff, which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder,” he said. “A little more complex, I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He assured his fans that he’s in “the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow my down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God [is] willing, I promise this year will be awesome.”

He said he’d have “just a few less solo shows and special events until I get this all squared up” and told fans that he “as always” was “continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020!”

Michaels endured a brain hemorrhage and a minor stroke in 2010 before receiving treatment for a hole in his heart.

Poison’s tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts will get underway at the Alamodome in San Antonio on June 21 and make its way around the country before it wraps up at to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 5.

Michaels previously hinted that he may have had a hand in bringing the tour together, telling Bionic Buzz in December that “I always try to throw what I call gratitude and a positive attitude out there.”

“So I kept throwing the good vibes out there,” the Rock of Love star continued. “I said, ‘It would be insane for the fans if we had Def Leppard and Poison, and then if Mötley Crüe would pull it back together, that would be incredible.”

See a full list of tour dates below:

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty