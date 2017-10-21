‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor Brent Briscoe Dies at 56

Actor Brent Briscoe, best known for his work on Twin Peaks and Parks and Recreation, has died at the age of 56.

The family of Briscoe confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Weekly that the character actor died earlier this week following complications from a serious fall.

"We lost a class act on Wednesday," the statement said in part. "Brent played hundreds of roles throughout his career but his greatest role was to his family and friends. He was as genuine as they come. We will miss him dearly."

With an illustrious filmography, Briscoe most recently portrayed Det. Dave Macklay on the Showtime revived Twin Peaks and had a memorable turn as diner owner J.J. on NBC's Parks and Recreation.

He also frequently collaborated with actor Billy Bob Thornton, appearing alongside him in Sling Blade and A Simple Plan. Briscoe will also be remembered for starring in films like, The Green Mile, The Dark Knight Rises, Spider-Man 2, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and Man on the Moon.

Some of Briscoe's co-stars took to social media to share their condolences.

So saddened to hear of Brent Briscoe’s death. He was a lovely man and I feel very lucky that I got to work with him. — mary kate wiles (@mkwiles) October 21, 2017

I just got news that my good friend and fellow actor, #BrentBriscoe, has passed away. This breaks my heart. Brent was a wonderful person. pic.twitter.com/DzYEAQmGLg — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) October 20, 2017

RIP, Brent (JJ). Heartbreaking. :( Actor known for 'Twin Peaks' and 'Parks and Recreation' dead at 56 https://t.co/xZ9BWqMyWd via @mashable — Jim O'Heir (@JimOHeir) October 21, 2017