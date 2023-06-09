'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52

Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh has died. The actor, best known for his role as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat, on the hit AMC series, died in his sleep of a heart attack at his home in Michigan on Thursday, June 1, his family confirmed in a statement to TMZ Friday. Batayeh was 52.

Batayeh's sister, Diane, told the outlet that the actor's passing was "very sudden" and her brother did not have a history of heart issues. The family shared in a statement, "he will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many." Batayeh is survived by his five sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family told TMZ they are "devastated" amid his passing.

Batayeh was a native of Detroit and resided in Los Angeles and was best known for his role on Breaking Bad. The actor appeared in three episodes of the award-winning drama series from 2011 to 2012, starring as Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat manager Dennis Markowski. The laundromat was owned by Gustavo Fring and served as a front for the drug lab where Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) cooked their meth.

Batayeh had several other roles throughout his career. The actor also appeared on The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and CSI: Miami. His other credits include Night Stalker, Sharia, Pranks of America, Battle Creek, A Chronicle of Tahir Square, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Detroit Unleaded, among others, according to his IMDb page. Outside of his on-screen appearance, Batayeh also had a successful comedic career, which brought him across the globe, and also did voicework. Daily Mail reports that the actor was part of the first wave of western comics to perform for local audiences in the Middle East in places such as Dubai, where Batayeh filmed a comedy special for Showtime.

News of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes for Batayeh on Twitter, where comedian Steven Lolli shared that Batayeh "was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian. He played Dennis in [Breaking Bad] of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP." One fan tweeted, "rest easy legend," with somebody else sending their "condolences to the Family."