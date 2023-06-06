Joe Gayton, 'Hell on Wheels' Co-Creator, Dead at 66

Joe Gayton, who co-created and executive produced the hit AMC series Hell on Wheels, has died. Gayton passed away on Sunday, May 14 following a four-year battle with prostate cancer, his brother and longtime collaborator Tony Gayton confirmed to Deadline. Gayton was 66.

"Joe was one of a kind. He was passionate, creative, loud, boisterous, argumentative, unfiltered, soft-hearted, hilarious and terrible at the politics of this cutthroat business," Tony shared. "He was a big brother, mentor, writing partner and best friend to me. Our hearts are shattered at his passing and we will miss him forever."

#RIP Joe Gayton (1957-2023). Writer of the films, Uncommon Valor (1983), Bullet Proof (1996) and my personal favorite, Faster (2010). 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/uIXPsixjCh — EL (@LittleMariachi2) June 4, 2023

Gayton was just 23 when he first made his mark in Hollywood with the script for Uncommon Valor. The script was made into a movie starring Gene Hackman. Gayton followed the film in 1996 with Bulletproff, the action comedy he co-wrote with Lewis Colick that starred Damon Wayans and Adam Sandler. Gayton collaborated with his brother for the majority of his career, and together the pair created and executive produced AMC series Hell on Wheels. The hit show ran for five seasons. The brothers also developed Southern Comfort for Fox and The Novice for USA. Dwayne Johnson starred in their cowritten feature film Faster in 2010. According to Tony, Gayton was working on a new TV series at the time of his passing.

"This sums up Joe's passion for this work: He loved writing and creating so much that he wrote three seasons of a half-hour comedy/drama on spec," Tony said. "He came very close to setting it up after having written two seasons worth of material. When he failed to set it up, what did he do? He wrote another season. And he never gave up on it till the day he died."

In addition to his brother, Gayton is survived by his wife, Jen Winter, his step-daughter Zoë Winter, and his nieces and nephews, Sophia, Ella, and Luke Gayton. News of his passing prompted a trove of tributes, with Anson Mount remembering Gayton as a "great man and a great writer. Joe had an unbridled humanity that spilled over into both the work and his professional relationships. A wit, a rapscallion, and a warrior of art. I'll miss him dearly." Ben Roberts tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Joe Gayton. So fortunate to have had the privilege work work with you and Tony. You will be missed."