‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Arrested for Allegedly Spraying Woman With Hose

One Breaking Bad actor was not feeling so “tight, tight, tight, yeah” after he was arrested for spraying a woman with a water hose. (How that counts as a crime is another question entirely.)

Raymond Cruz, who brought fan-favorite Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul villain Tuco Salamanca to life on the small screen, was arrested this morning on suspicion of battery after a neighbor complained that Cruz had “assaulted” their daughter by spraying her with a garden hose while he was washing his car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a TMZ report, Cruz was at his Silverlake, Los Angeles home this morning cleaning his car and asked the neighbor’s daughter to move out of the way. She didn’t, and Cruz kept spraying his car, splashing her with water. She apparently told police that he did it on purpose.

Play video

Cruz was behind bars until about 4:15 PM today, and is due back in court on October 1. Since this was a misdemeanor arrest, it’s handled by the Los Angeles City Attorney. For minor infractions like this, TMZ says that the city of LA often opts to avoid prosecution and instead holds a private office hearing with the alleged offender. No charges have been pressed, so it’s likely Cruz will be let go with a warning in court.