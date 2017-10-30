Brandi Glanville Makes Possible Dig at LeAnn Rimes With Halloween Costume

Brandi Glanville’s Halloween costume is turning heads.

Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum stepped out at a friend’s Halloween party over the weekend dressed in a pair of denim overalls and a cowboy hat, brandishing what seems to be a cup of beer as an accessory. While the costume may seem innocent on its own, Glanville’s escort and accompanying Instagram caption take things into potentially snarky territory.

In the photo, Glanville is accompanied by her boyfriend, Donald Friese, who wears a black button-down shirt.

“Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples!” Glanville captioned the image. “Guess who we are,” she added alongside a series of laughing emojis.

Fans immediately began speculating that Glanville was dressed as LeAnn Rimes and Friese was dressed as the singer’s husband, Eddie Cibrian. Glanville and Cibrian were previously married, and Cibrian had an affair with Rimes while filming Lifetime’s Northern Lights. Glanville and Cibrian divorced in 2010 and share two sons.

Some of Glanville’s Instagram followers were skeptical about the costume, with one commenter writing, “Needs to get over it and move on.” Another opined, “Girl you need a life. Get over it already!!”

Others supported her choice of outfit.

“Love your humor!” one person wrote. “Homewreckers will never have shame & guilt anyways.”

“Greatest BURN of all time!!!” added another.

