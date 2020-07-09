LeAnn Rimes Jokes About Needing ‘More Sunlight’ in New Bikini Photo

LeAnn Rimes is making the most out of her summer, soaking up the sun with a little sunburn to boot!

On Sunday, Rimes used Instagram to share two photos from a recent lake trip, the first a photo of the star kneeling on a bench at the prow of a boat while wearing a bikini, holding a cowboy hat on her head as she smiled over her shoulder at the camera. The second shot was of Rimes in the water, smiling as she looked at something-off camera through an oversized pair of sunglasses.

“Ridin’ Dirty… and two toned LOL,” the singer joked in her caption. “My bottom half needs more sunlight.” She also added the hashtags #lakedays #thelife #texas #hatattack #montceswimwear #smiling #canttakethetexasoutofthegirl and #captainredfootintheflesh to fully illustrate her point and clue fans in to the serious sunburn on one of her feet.

The 36-year-old has been spending plenty of time in the water this summer, including a trip to Miami in July with husband Eddie Cibrian. Rimes documented the trip in a slideshow on Instagram, posting photos of herself and Cibrian, a shot of herself in the water in a white bikini and a photo of her husband driving a boat.

“Miami Days!” she wrote along with a smiling sun emoji.

In just a few months, Rimes will trade the water for a winter wonderland when she begins her annual Christmas tour, which will kick off this year on Nov. 30 in Waterloo, New York. Tickets are currently on sale for the run, which is set for 11 cities through Dec. 15.

“It is just as exciting every year,” she told PopCulture.com ahead of her 2018 tour. “Especially this year, I think because of the film, there’s another added layer to the whole experience for people who’ve seen the movie and how they connect to the music.

“It’s the time of year people are just so much more open and coming in with such a joyful heart,” she explained. “Hopefully, we just add to that. Another experience that they walk out feeling uplifted and loving and with a heart wide open. I think that’s always my goal, but even more so this year than ever. When you add Christmas music onto it, the message is behind it and it’s been a lovely and heartfelt movement.”

