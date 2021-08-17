LeAnn Rimes Turns Plenty of Heads With Her Leopard Print Bathing Suit

✖

Leann Rimes is making waves on social media as she enjoys the summer sun. Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to show off some of her latest summertime fun on Lake Powell, which runs between Utah and Arizona, and while the post draws some envy thanks to the impressive dance moves, all eyes were on the singer and her leopard print swimsuit.

In the clip, which Rimes shared with her 642,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, the singer and her friends, including husband Eddie Cibrian, were seen enjoying some time on a boat. As one of their friends participated in some water sports, according to the caption, Rimes and the others on the boat jammed along to some music, with Cibrian, whom Rimes married in 2009, generating plenty of buzz for his dance moves. Rimes, meanwhile, could be seen sitting on the boat in a leopard print swimsuit, which she paired with sunglasses. The Masked Singer champion captioned the post, "when the beat drops…. and your friend drops off the board… LOL."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes)

The comments section of the post quickly filled with responses from fans in love with Rimes’ swimsuit. In one comment, somebody wrote, "love your bathing suit! Another person added, "this is a vibeeee and love the swimsuit. You're always a trendsetter with the swimming costumes." A third person asked, "can we just talk about how fabulous you look?" with another fan jumping into the comments section to write, "wow that swimsuit was made for you! gorgeous!!!"

Thankfully, Rimes made it easy for her fans to get their hands on that very same swimsuit. When uploading the fun clip, she tagged not only her husband in the post but also the brand of the swimsuit, luxury swim brand Monica Hansen Beachwear. Rimes' swimsuit appears to be the Bardot Strapless One Piece Swimsuit, which has a retail price of $190 and also comes in several other colors, including violet suede and white. The suit is also available in a leopard suede print, though it is currently out of stock in all colors in most sizes.

Rimes' Sunday post came just a day after she shared another bathing suit photo that immediately had fans talking. Yet another post from Lake Powell, Rimes posed for some impressive pictures in a teal bikini in Lake Powell's "Toilet Bowl" swimming hole. She captioned the post, "Beam me up…" with the comments section filling with messages reading, "Love this! You! and your suit!" and "Love your suit! Adorable!!"